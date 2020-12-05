The Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon activated running back Myles Gaskin off Injured Reserve and he will now be able to play Sunday vs Cincinnati. With Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington both injured and unable to play this week as well as Matt Breida on the COVID-19 List and unable to play, Gaskin and Patrick Laird are expected to be the primary running backs for the Dolphins vs the Bengals.

We have activated RB Myles Gaskin off injured reserve. We have also elevated S Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 5, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE