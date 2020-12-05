Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard was on The Jim Rome Show and spoke about the season he is having and how he has more interceptions by himself this year than 8 teams have total. Howard also talks about not only having a good season but also being part of a winning team as well.

Xavien Howard on His Interception Numbers from The Jim Rome Show on Vimeo.

