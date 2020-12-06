Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning reported that Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start Sunday vs Bengals as long as all things go well in pre-game warm-ups. The Dolphins on Saturday did not promote Reid Sinnett to the active roster meaning even if there were a setback in the pregame warm-ups and Tua couldn’t start he would still suit up and be the #2 quarterback this week behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

