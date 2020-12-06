Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning reported that Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start Sunday vs Bengals as long as all things go well in pre-game warm-ups. The Dolphins on Saturday did not promote Reid Sinnett to the active roster meaning even if there were a setback in the pregame warm-ups and Tua couldn’t start he would still suit up and be the #2 quarterback this week behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) is expected to be back in as the starter today, source said, assuming all goes well in warmups. In anticipation of being back in the lineup, Tua took most of the first-team reps this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

