It turned into a street fight and the Dolphins beat up the Bengals on their way to a 19-7 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Tom and Mike are here to break it down from start to finish on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. The Dolphins played maybe their worst half of football all season in the first half and it wasn’t pretty, but in the second half, the Dolphins came out and looked like an entirely new football team. Taking control and beating the Bengals in every aspect of the game. But the other story from this game was the ejections and brawl that took place. In the first half, Xavien Howard was ejected for throwing a punch after a play. That ended up only being the undercard to the main event that took place later on when the Bengals gave a cheap shot hit to Jakeem Grant on a punt return which led to a full bench-clearing brawl and Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores needing to be restrained. Devante Parker and Mack Hollins were also ejected from this game for throwing punches and the story now becomes will Howard, Parker, or Hollins receive suspensions that could keep them out in upcoming games. We cover that, today’s win, the state of the AFC Playoff picture and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

