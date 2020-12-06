Mike Tirico on NBC’s Football Night in America questioned the NFL and the referees who did today’s Bengals-Dolphins game for not ejecting Mike Thomas for his not one but two cheap shot hits on Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant. As Tirico pointed out in the video clip below, it was those two hits that started the brawl that took place and the major incident from Sunday’s game. How there were multiple ejections from that but Mike Thomas not being one of them is very questionable. It is rare you see a national NFL broadcaster on the level of Mike Tirico call out the league, but he did just that Sunday night. Watch the video below.

Listen to @miketirico call out the league over Mike Thomas not being ejected in this game pic.twitter.com/ejGAkUiWUB — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 7, 2020

