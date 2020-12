Miami Dolphins superstar linebacker Kyle Van Noy was on The Pat McAfee show Monday to talk about the Dolphins 2020 season, Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the brawl in the game Sunday and what his thoughts are about that, and how all of the rookies currently on this Miami Dolphins team are adapting to the NFL this season. They also have a great discussion about the culture on an NFL team and how important it is and how it is built within a locker room.

