Rex Ryan, Ryan Clark and the group of ESPN GET UP commented on the Dolphins-Bengals Brawl from Sunday afternoon and was Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores right in walking across the field to join into the melee. Clark, Ryan, and Dan Orlovsky give their thoughts on the situation plus the job Brian Flores has done since taking over the Dolphins.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE