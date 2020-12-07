Aaron and Josh are back recapping the Dolphins’ 19-7 VICTORY over the Cincinnati Bengals! They talk the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game—penalties, one-handed grabs, and a fight—and also react to the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first loss of the season! It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

