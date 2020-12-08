Funny how things play out sometimes. At the trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins traded WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots for a 7th round draft pick that could have moved up to a 6th round pick should Ford hit certain numbers with the Patriots. Things didn’t work out for Ford in New England and the Patriots released him on December 5th. Now, the news is out that Ford is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins to join their practice squad as early as Wednesday, December 9th.

Meaning the Dolphins not only get New England’s 7th round draft pick but they get Ford back on their roster now should they want to use him in the final month of the season. Since Ford has been gone Preston Williams has been lost for the season and the Dolphins lack quality depth at the receiver position. Ford is someone who knows the playbook and the offense and if needed could step in to help out in this stretch run.

WR Isaiah Ford, traded from the Dolphins to the Patriots at the deadline and recently waived, is expected to re-sign with the Dolphins' practice squad, per source. A shot to continue developing with the team that drafted him. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 8, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE