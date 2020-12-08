On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Tom talks about the fallout from the Miami Dolphins win over the Cincinnati Bengals. We have the latest injury news on the various Dolphins players who are banged up at this time and what their status could be for this week’s upcoming game vs the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom talks about how with the Pittsburgh Steelers loss on Monday night to the Washington Redskins the 1972 Miami Dolphins got to pop their champagne as they stay the only team in NFL history to have a perfect season. As well as some Tua talk and could he be in the mix for the 2020 Rookie of the Year Award? Is that far fetched? Could it really happen? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

