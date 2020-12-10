Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad.

RB Elijah McGuire, who once played for Louisiana-Lafayette and New York Jets, added to Miami Dolphins practice squad pic.twitter.com/HEH83svkeu — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 10, 2020

With Salvon Ahmed still not able to practice due to a shoulder injury and with Matt Breida on the COVID-19 list still the Dolphins depth at the running back position is thin these days. McGuire can provide and be an extra body on the practice squad should something happen to Gaskin, Laird, or Washington and the Dolphins need help at that position.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE