On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Brent Grablachoff from Kicking World Kicking Camps to talk about his time working with Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. The Dolphins kicker when he was younger spent time at Brent’s kicking camp and we hear some stories from Brent about what he saw in Jason Sanders and what he thinks of the season Jason is having this year in 2020. Also on the podcast, we talk about the Dolphins win over Cincinnati and the brawl from the game. As well as share our memories of the MIAMI MIRACLE on the two year anniversary of that win over the Patriots. And of course, we preview this Sunday’s big game between Kansas City and Miami and what does Miami needs to do to win. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

