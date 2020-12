Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and Keyshawn Johnson on ESPN NFL Live spoke about this Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Dan speaks about how Miami’s defense matches up with the Chiefs offense and can Miami play man coverage vs Kansas City and be successful at slowing down the high-powered KC offense. It’s the match-up to watch this weekend and hear what the crew from NFL Live has to say.

