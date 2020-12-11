The Chiefs Will Strike, But Will Miami Strike Back?

Following a rather soft 2-game stretch in which the Dolphins disposed of both the Jets and Bengals, Miami must now prepare for one of the toughest home stretches of any team. This stretch begins with hosting the NFL’s best team and quarterback, as Patrick Mahomes will lead the 11-1 Chiefs into Hard Rock Stadium. The Chiefs are the measuring stick for every other team in the league, so it will be interesting to see how Brian Flores and his 8-4 Dolphins respond to the task. The Dolphins played well enough to beat two hapless teams in the last two weeks, but they’re going to need to find another gear to get to 9-4.

The Chiefs are seemingly unstoppable, but at the same time, they can be beaten. Plenty of teams have hung around in games against Kansas City this season. Last week the Denver Broncos, who handed the Dolphins a loss almost 3 weeks ago, certainly did not roll over for KC. If Flores can find ways to keep Mahomes off-balance while containing the lethal threat that is Tyreek Hill, then Miami can battle in this game. The Chiefs are very much a home run hitting team, and they strike quickly. The Dolphins will have their work cut out to contain an offense with such a deep stable of weapons. Travis Kelce, on paper, seems to be the biggest mismatch heading into the contest. Xavien Howard, the league-leader in interceptions, and Byron Jones are the type of players needed to contain the Chiefs’ receivers, but covering the TE spot will be tough. Eric Rowe may be the man assigned to contain Kelce, and a big game from the safety spot would go a long way for the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Miami defense has been stingy all year long, and though this is their biggest test, the offensive performance on the other side of the ball will determine this game. Tua Tagovailoa has been consistently managing games and limiting risks, but that is all going to have to be scrapped if you plan on beating the Chiefs. Mahomes and his offense are going to score; that’s what they do. Whether or not the Dolphins can consistently answer on offense is the deciding factor. Myles Gaskin’s return to play last week is huge for this offense, which was evident in Cincinnati’s victory. Gaskin did not have a monster game as he rushed 21 times for 90 yards, but it’s clear that he’s the best option in the Miami backfield right now, and the offense functions better with him in it.

Though the receiving corps may be thin right now, there is one man who could provide the Dolphins with a mismatch of their own. The Kansas City defense has allowed 3 100-yard games to the tight end position in 2020. The Broncos, Raiders, and Buccaneers were all able to gash the Chiefs’ defense from the TE spot. Ideally, the Dolphins could do the same with Mike Gesicki on Sunday. Gesicki has had some huge games this season, but he’s also been nowhere to be found in others. If Chan Gailey does indeed scrap the conservative gameplan that he’s been feeding Tua, then maybe Gesicki can see another big target share in what should be an offense with more quick-strike ability.

No one said the road to the playoffs would be easy, and that is certainly clear to the Dolphins right now. It’s time for Miami to measure up.

