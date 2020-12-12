The Dolphins running back room takes a big hit on the eve of the game vs Kansas City. Starting running back Myles Gaskin has been placed on the COVID-19 list per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Dolphins placed RB Myles Gaskin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2020

This will leave the Dolphins with only Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington as the only two healthy running backs on the roster for Sunday’s game vs Kansas City. The Dolphins did sign running back Elijah McGuire earlier this week but how well he knows the playbook and if he is able to play is unknown at this time.

Matt Breida is still on the COVID-19 list and Salvon Ahmed was already OUT for this game with a shoulder injury.

More on this story as it develops.

