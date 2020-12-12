What a great week. Going 7-1 overall in week 13, pushing my record over .500 on the season with 4 weeks left. Here is a look at this week’s action:

Minnesota (+10.5) @ Nebraska

After a layoff, the Golden Gophers look to get their season back on track. Nebraska is playing much more competitive football than recent years, but a double-digit spread? I don’t trust them to cover it. I think Minnesota will keep this close and cover.

Buffalo (-32.5) vs. Akron

Jaret Patterson has been such a great story in college football this season. Averaging over 9 yards per carry, Patterson looks to continue his great season against the Zips, who give up over 210 yards per game on the ground and 38 points per game. Buffalo should win and cover this before quarter 4.

Houston @ Memphis OVER 63

What do you get when you have two high powered offenses against defenses that give up over 450 yards and 30 points per game? Answer: SCORING. This O/U seems too low, which is why the over makes sense. I could see this being at 40+ by halftime. Take the over.

USC (-150) @ UCLA

This was a fun rivalry for a time; it now has just become another game. USC should win this outright. The spread is only 3 on a neutral field with no fans in attendance. I will take the team that has won 16 out of the last 21 outings. Take USC on the ML.

Season Record 24-25

Miami (+7) vs. Kansas City

The Dolphins are 10-3 ATS in 2020 and are getting a touchdown at home. This game is all about the Dolphins’ defense trying to slow down KC. The blueprint is there to slow them down. Can Miami go shot for shot with the Chiefs? Maybe not, but a touchdown is too much for a team at 8-4. Take the Dolphins with the points.

Dallas (-3.5) @ Cincinnati

The Cowboys are reeling at 3-9. This game has serious draft implications. But this is an Andy Dalton revenge game. He has more weapons, and the Bengals are running Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley out there. Dallas should win this easy.

Minnesota (+6.5) @ Tampa Bay

The Bucs have been struggling as of late, losing their last 2 games 27-24 to the Rams and Chiefs. The Vikings have won 4 of 5 and are in the playoff mix after a slow start. This team will go as far as Dalvin Cook carries them. This should be a close one. Take the Vikes with the points.

Indianapolis (-150) @ Las Vegas

The Raiders are 7-5, but their last two games are indicators of their direction. Needing a miracle against the Jets and getting blown out against Atlanta. Colts are more prepared to handle this game and should expect a heavy dose of a rejuvenated Jonathan Taylor. Take the Colts here.

Season Record 24-19-1

