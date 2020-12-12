On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Mike talks with former Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen Joe Valerio who covers the Chiefs for the Bleav Podcast Network. We talk about this Sunday’s game between KC and Miami and what are the key match-up’s to keep an eye on and how will Pat Mahomes attack this very dangerous Miami secondary. We talk about the season KC is having this year and are they better than last year’s Super Bowl team or have they slipped and taken a step back. We also talk Tua, how the AFC seems to be the conference on the rise with the young quarterbacks, and get Joe’s thoughts on the Miami Dolphins and where he thinks they are headed. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

