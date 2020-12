Kyle Brandt from Good Morning Football on the NFL Network appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and shared his thoughts on Sunday’s game between Miami and Kansas City. He talks about Brian Flores and why he thinks what Flores did last week in the Cincinnati game with the brawl will carry over and be a factor for this Miami team moving forward. And he also likes Miami’s chances to win this Sunday as well. Watch the clip below.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE