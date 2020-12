Rich Eisen on his daily radio show The Rich Eisen Show thinks the Dolphins will beat Kansas City this Sunday in Miami and he made it his “unlockiest lock of the week”. Click below and watch for Rich’s reasoning behind selecting Tua and the Dolphins to win.

