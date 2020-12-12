This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have one of their biggest regular season games in years as they welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to Hard Rock Stadium. Aaron and Josh are back to talk you through the game and to try to stay level-headed. They discuss what the Dolphins need to do on both sides of the ball in order to win and make their predictions. Plus, a new segment replaces #OneHotTake. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

