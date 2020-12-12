With a victory over the hapless Bengals, our Dolphins are 8-4 on the season and are damned fun to watch, sometimes. The first half was nearly looking like another Denver, only worse in some ways (but not in others). Alex called it a trap game. But Alex and Scott imagine a rousing halftime speech, and a couple of “fights” break out – which really gets the team riles up. It’s all Phins after that, and fun to talk about. What are the things that stand out, things that will portend the future? Where does Gaily need to work on his game plan, given the cards he has to play? How do changes along these lines give the Dolphins the slightest chance to beat the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Mahomeses? Which receiver gets the shutdown focus? How’s our Houston draft picks looking? The closer we get to the end of season, the more look aheads creep into the conversation. How do the Dolphins catch, and/or beat the Bills?

