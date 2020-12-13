The Dolphins put up a strong fight but came up a little short today vs. the defending Super Bowl Champs losing 33-27 at Hard Rock Stadium and Tom and Mike are here to break it all down on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. After jumping out to an early 10-0 lead, the Chiefs found ways to score on offense, special teams, and even on defense with a safety. Tua dragged the Dolphins back into the game late with some spectacular play, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. We go over all of the injuries the Dolphins suffered and what the status is for Parker, Gesicki, and Grant are going forward. Plus, we talk about Van Noy and Roberts and when they may be back. We also talk about the Dolphins’ spot in the AFC playoff picture as well. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

