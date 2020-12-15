The Dolphins came up short in their 33-27 loss to the Chiefs, but it’s not all doom and gloom. Aaron and Josh kickoff their reaction show with a spirited conversation about their feelings coming out of the game. Josh is feeling proud and optimistic. The Brain? Not so much. Then they go over the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the game before casting their eyes towards the future and big game with the Patriots. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

