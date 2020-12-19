In the first game of the 2020 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins got destroyed by Cam Newton and New England’s running game. The Patriots walked away with 217 yards rushing and a dominating 21-11 victory over the Dolphins.

In that Week 1 match-up, Cam Newton looked to be a great fit for the Patriots. Completing 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards while adding 75 yards on the ground and 2 rushing touchdowns. The future looked bright for the Patriots that week. It looked as if Bill Belichick just plugged a new quarterback into his system, and it worked. Meanwhile, the Dolphins starting quarterback was Ryan Fitzpatrick. Or Fitz-Tragic? As he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns in that game. Allowing many to believe that this 2020 season would be another “rebuilding” year for the Dolphins.

That was 13 weeks ago.

Now, Miami has a record of 8-5, with Tua Tagovailoa starting quarterback and holding onto the last playoff spot for the AFC conference. Tua looks to be adjusting well to the game’s speed at the NFL level and seems like he makes huge improvements every time he plays a game. The Dolphins’ defense has also shown progress since that Week 1 contest, as they are now considered one of the top defenses in the league this year. Allowing the second-fewest points than any other NFL team besides the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Patriots and Cam Newton have not lived up to their Week 1 performances. Falling to a record of 6-7, the Patriots will most likely be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Cam Newton has thrown 10 interceptions and only 5 touchdowns so far this season and is having one of the worst years of his career. Causing his future with the Patriots to come into question.

Needless to say, Cam Newton still poses a threat to the Dolphins’ defense as he is a mobile quarterback, which has been the style of quarterback play that’s given the Dolphin’s defense a difficult time all year. And with a playoff spot on the line, the Dolphins cannot afford to take any of their opponents lightly.

On offense, Tua will be facing a Patriots team that’s 21-5 against rookie quarterbacks since Bill Belichick became their head coach. To make matters even more challenging, Tua’s top two targets, Devante Parker and Mike Gesicki, are questionable from injuries they sustained in last week’s game. Thankfully, it seems as if running backs Matt Breida and Salvon Ahmed will be returning to the line-up this week after both missed multiple games due to injury. Their return should boost a running game that has been less than mediocre and help keep the Dolphin’s offense balanced in its attack.

With the Patriot’s playoff chances drastically fading away with every loss, you can be sure that Bill Belichick will have his team prepared to play at a high level. Brian Flores will have to do the same with the Dolphins. Flore’s will have to get his team ready to fight with or without their top receiving targets in Parker and Gesicki. Preferable it’s with them because the Patriots defense is no slouch and features the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore. Either way, the Dolphins will have to buckle up their chin straps and prepare for a battle. The NFL playoffs are on the line, and both teams can’t afford a loss.