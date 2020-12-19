Aaron and Josh are back with a new episode as the Miami Dolphins are presented with a unique opportunity to #EliminateThePatriots from playoff contention while also taking another big step towards the playoffs themselves. They take a look at the AFC playoff picture and discuss what the Dolphins need to do on either side of the ball to get the win before sharing #OneHotTake from the listeners and making their predictions. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
