It’s week 15 of the NFL season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week. The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse and Dante Collinelli preview the match-up between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. They go over the injury report and talk about the key match-ups to keep an eye on Sunday during this contest.
