On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by JT The Brick to preview this week’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins. JT is the co-host of the JT and Looney Podcast for the Bleav Podcast Network and can also be heard Sunday thru Thursday on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio Ch 82, as well as hosting the official Las Vegas Raiders Pre and Postgame shows. We talk about the Raiders season thus far, what his thoughts are on the Dolphins 2020 season, and head coach Brian Flores, what are the key match-ups for this Saturday night’s game between these two teams, and who he thinks will win. Plus we talk about the job Mike Mayock has done with the Raiders and what it has been like for him watching these games this year in an empty stadium. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

