On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys discuss the playoff picture and how it looks after the win over New England. Then, they talk about the upcoming game against the raiders, mounting injuries, and the RB room going forward. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 15-year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com
