On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast it is the Mike and Ian CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR HOLIDAY SHOW! As we are broadcasting live (not really) from the DolphinsTalk.com Staff Christmas Party! On today’s show Mike and Ian recap the win over the Patriots, they talk about some outrageous tweets from the National Media on Tua and the Dolphins and go over Journalism 101 and teach Dolphins fans what “clickbait” is and is not. Ian and Mike talk about the latest Dolphins news of the week, go over some of the injuries and give the latest news and notes about that. They also preview this week’s game vs the Las Vegas Raiders and share their thoughts on what Miami needs to do to come away with a win. Plus, Mike talks about his CHRISTMAS WISH LIST and shares what he is asking Santa this year to give him with a Miami Dolphins twist! All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

