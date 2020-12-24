It’s Christmas Eve, 2020 is on its way out, and the Miami Dolphins are on the verge of making the NFL Playoffs. On this very special edition of the Same Old Dolphins Show, Aaron and Josh are joined by Tom Ernisse of the Countdown to Kickoff Show for a very special crossover show! They discuss the current state of the playoff race and preview Saturday night’s game before sharing #OneHotTake from the listeners and making their predictions for the game. Join us for a very special edition of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com and have a very Merry Christmas!

