This Day in Dolphins History December 25th, 1971: The longest game ever played took place. The 1971 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs took place on Christmas day and was the final game at the old Kansas City Municipal Stadium. The never-ending game lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds of playing time (6 quarters) as the Miami Dolphins came out on top 27-24. The game is remembered for many reasons. Kansas City Chiefs player Ed Podolak amassed 350 all-purpose yards in the game a postseason record that still stands to this day.

The game was blacked-out locally in Kansas City and not on TV locally but it postponed Christmas dinners across the country of all Football fans as the game went on and on and on. A Garo Yepremian 37 yard field goal in overtime ended the contest and advanced Miami in the Playoffs on their way to Super Bowl VI.

This is a game all Miami Dolphins, young and old, should know about as it is one of the most famous and remembered games in the organization’s history as well as NFL history.