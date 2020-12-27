The NFL announced on Sunday evening that next week’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will take place at 1 pm eastern time. The Cleveland/Pittsburgh game will also take place at 1 pm as well. A Pittsburgh victory will automatically send Miami to the playoffs no matter what Miami does vs Buffalo.

