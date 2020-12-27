It was a Christmas Miracle….literally! The Dolphins and Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled out a play that will be talked about for ages late in the 4th quarter with only seconds left on the clock to come back and beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-25. Tom and Mike are here to break it down n the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. Tua was benched for the second time this season and Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game late and unlike vs Denver, he led multiple scoring drives to beat the Raiders and keep the Dolphins in control of their own destiny to clinch a playoff spot next week at the Bills. We talk about the decision to bench Tua, the terrific game by Myles Gaskin and Andrew Van Ginkel, and how the Dolphins were able to pull out a victory here. We talk about the playoff scenarios for the Dolphins and just live in the moment of this 26-25 win. All of that and more n the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

