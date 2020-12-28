Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have already ruled WR Jakeem Grant OUT for this Sunday’s game vs the Buffalo Bills. Grant has a high ankle sprain and could go on Injured Reserve which would mean he would miss playoff games moving forward should Miami make the playoffs and advance in the playoffs.

