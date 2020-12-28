On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the Dolphins quarterback situation as they head into week 17 and a big game vs the Buffalo Bills. Brian Flores stated after the Raiders game that he is going to start Tua vs the Bills. Is this the right call though? Will Brian Flores change his mind? Mike breaks this down from every possible angle and shares his thoughts on what he would like to see Miami do. Also, the AFC playoff picture became more clear Sunday and we go over the three scenarios in which Miami can clinch a playoff spot next weekend. That Houston Texans first-round draft pick took a big leap this weekend and now sits at #3 overall. What is the hot name on the lips of Dolphins fans on who they want with that pick and is that what they should do? Mike gives his thoughts. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.