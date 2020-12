There’s a lot to talk about as Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to praise and scold the Dolphins coaches, but first, we discuss the thrilling ending in the Miami Dolphins v the Las Vegas Raiders game this past Saturday.

Louis was on fire about the play calling, the decision to start Tua next week in Buffalo, and, well, you’ll just have to listen. We close the show talking about Miami’s current position in next year’s draft. Amazing.