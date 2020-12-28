Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphins’ WILD victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and all of the fall out, including the situation at quarterback, Byron Jones, helpful results elsewhere, Week 17 at Buffalo, and—wait, what is that in the distance? The playoffs? It might just be. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
