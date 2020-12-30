On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about the Dolphins Quarterback situation with Tua and Ryan Fitzpatrick and the dynamic of the quarterback shuffle each week. Steven also talks about Chan Gailey and some of the comments he made in his weekly media session. And the Dolphins playoff situation is becoming more clear as this week goes on and various teams are announcing what players they are resting this week and how that could affect the Miami Dolphins. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

