On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys discuss the amazing win over Las Vegas and the playoffs. Then, they talk about the quarterback controversy and make their weekly picks. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 15 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com
