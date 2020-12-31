It’s New Year’s Eve — you know what that means. The Brain is in Parts Unknown, but is able to send in a preview of the Dolphins’ regular season finale against the Bills. Meanwhile, Josh is joined by Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com to preview the game when news breaks that Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. What does it mean? Mike and Josh react in real time and try make heads and tails of it. It’s a wild new edition of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

