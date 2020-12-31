Big news out of South Florida on Thursday afternoon as the NFL Network broke the story that Ryan Fitzpatrick has failed a COVID test that will cause him to miss the Week 17 game vs the Buffalo Bills. Also, due to COVID protocol should the Dolphins make the playoffs, Fitzpatrick will miss the Dolphins first playoff game the following week.

Per TomPelissero of the NFL Network, the NFL conducted its contact tracing after Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and no other Dolphins players were identified as high-risk close contacts. The fear was that Tua Tagovailoa might have been in contact and would also have to miss Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins have signed quarterback Jake Rudock to the 53 man roster and he did practice in full on Thursday afternoon with the team. The team began the process of getting Rudock cleared through COVID testing earlier in the week and he will be able to play this Sunday vs Buffalo.

With no safety net now all eyes turn to the rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as there is no doubt now he will play all four quarters on Sunday and if he is struggling there is no option to pull him from the game.

