On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian recap last week’s thrilling Dolphins victory over the Raiders and some of the key factors that played into Miami coming out of that game with a win. They then talk about the Dolphins playoff situation heading into Week 17 and why the Dolphins are truly in a “win-n-in” situation as they may not be able to depend on much help in other games as many teams are resting players. They also talk about the Tua/Fitz situation and the Dolphins quarterback situation heading into Week 17. Is Brian Flores handling this correctly? The boys debate it. Then they end the show talking about the latest injury news facing the Dolphins heading into Week 17 and Ian and Mike then preview this week’s big game between Miami and Buffalo and talk about what the Dolphins need to do to come out with a victory. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

