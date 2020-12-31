On the FOX SPORTS Show SPEAK FOR YOURSELF, Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho debate what Brian Flores is doing having this two-quarterback system currently. Can it work? Will it work long-term? Is Brian Flores setting himself up for failure? Is the Dolphins situation any different than the Chicago Bears quarterback situation?
Related Posts
After Big Monday Night Win Dolphins Need To Avoid A Let Down In Buffalo
December 15, 2017
Dolphins Place RB Matt Bredia on Reserve/COVID-19 List
December 4, 2020
To Trade Or Not To Trade
October 25, 2018
(AUDIO) New Show: DolphinsTalk.com Daily for 8/19/17
August 19, 2017