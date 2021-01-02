With all good things, this column will come to a close for the 2020 season with my final gambling column of the football season. It has been a lot of fun, especially with my 66-55-1 record on the season. With College football wrapped up (except for the title game), here are my picks going into week 17. Thank you all for reading this year!

Dallas (-2.5) @ New York Giants

Chalk this up to the first time I am writing this: Dallas can win the division with a win and help. The Giants have been a mess over the last month, with the offense completely coming apart. Dallas should be able to win and cross their fingers for an Eagles victory Sunday Night.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta OVER 50

The Bucs secured their spot in the postseason with a win last week. They can lock in the 5 seed with a win and a date with the winner of the NFC Least. Expect this game to go over, and Tampa Bay looking for an easy into the Divisional Round.

New York Jets (+3) @ New England

The Jets are winners of two consecutive games. Belichick may start Stidham in the final week over Cam Newton (assumption). Adam Gase has already been told he’s going to get fired, so the Jets will send him out covering this spread.

Arizona (-3) @ Los Angeles Rams

This game will not have Jared Goff playing in it. They also have lost Cooper Cupp and Michael Brockers to the COVID list. Arizona needs to take care of business, and they should get into the wild card round with a win.

Houston (+7.5) vs. Tennessee

This is an absolute must-win for the Titans. Houston has been playing close games as of late and would love to play spoiler here. I don’t think they can stop Derrick Henry, but I like Watson keeping it close. Take the plus TD here.

Philadelphia (+2) vs. Washington

WFT doesn’t want the division bad enough, with their recent showings saying that. The Eagles have a new life with Jalen Hurts running the show. I like the Eagles to win, unfortunately putting Dallas in the playoffs.

Season Record 34-27-1