On this special BONUS EDITION of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Josh Katzker of The Same Old Dolphins Show takes us through the latest injury news before providing an update on the Ryan Fitzpatrick COVID-19 situation as well as another ongoing COVID-19 situation that Dolphins fans should keep an eye on. Josh also provides his thoughts on Sunday’s weather forecast in Orchard Park and does a #OneHotTake segment before making his prediction for Sunday’s game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

