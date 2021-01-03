DolphinsTalk Podcast: The Dolphins 2020 Season Ends in Buffalo

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast/Post-Game Wrap Up Show (where we talk very little about the Dolphins 56-26 loss in Buffalo) Tom and Mike look back at the 2020 Dolphins season and talk about the good and the bad. As well as look forward to what is expected to be a very busy offseason for the Dolphins and what are some hard decisions they have to make with the current players on the roster and who are some names they may look to add in free agency and in the draft. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

