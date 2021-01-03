UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH WEEK 16:
*****
Josh: 75-54-1
Mike: 75-54-1
Aaron: 74-55-1
Big E: 64-65-1
Tom: 58-71-1
*****
As we head into the final week of the regular season, there has been a change at the top of the standings! Mike and Josh are now tied on the mountaintop with Aaron the Brain one game back in second place. Big E has separated himself from Tom, who is mired in the basement. Is there time for him to dig himself out before the Super Bowl?
ATLANTA FALCONS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Mike: Tampa Bay
Tom: Atlanta
Big E: Tampa Bay
Aaron: Tampa Bay
Josh: Tampa Bay
DALLAS COWBOYS @ NEW YORK GIANTS
Mike: Dallas
Tom: New York
Big E: Dallas
Aaron: New York
Josh: Dallas
NEW YORK JETS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Mike: New York
Tom: New York
Big E: New York
Aaron: New England
Josh: New England
MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ DETROIT LIONS
Mike: Minnesota
Tom: Minnesota
Big E: Minnesota
Aaron: Detroit
Josh: Minnesota
PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS
Mike: Cleveland
Tom: Pittsburgh
Big E: Pittsburgh
Aaron: Cleveland
Josh: Cleveland
BALTIMORE RAVENS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS
Mike: Baltimore
Tom: Baltimore
Big E: Baltimore
Aaron: Baltimore
Josh: Baltimore
MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS
Mike: Miami
Tom: Miami
Big E: Miami
Aaron: Miami
Josh: Miami
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Mike: Indianapolis
Tom: Indianapolis
Big E: Indianapolis
Aaron: Indianapolis
Josh: Indianapolis
TENNESSEE TITANS @ HOUSTON TEXANS
Mike: Tennessee
Tom: Tennessee
Big E: Tennessee
Aaron: Tennessee
Josh: Tennessee
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Mike: Kansas City
Tom: Kansas City
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Los Angeles
Josh: Kansas City
GREEN BAY PACKERS @ CHICAGO BEARS
Mike: Chicago
Tom: Green Bay
Big E: Green Bay
Aaron: Green Bay
Josh: Green Bay
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS
Mike: Carolina
Tom: Carolina
Big E: Carolina
Aaron: New Orleans
Josh: New Orleans
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ SAN FRANCISCO
Mike: San Francisco
Tom: Seattle
Big E: Seattle
Aaron: Seattle
Josh: Seattle
ARIZONA CARDINALS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS
Mike: Los Angeles
Tom: Arizona
Big E: Los Angeles
Aaron: Arizona
Josh: Arizona
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ DENVER BRONCOS
Mike: Denver
Tom: Las Vegas
Big E: Denver
Aaron: Las Vegas
Josh: Las Vegas
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Mike: Washington
Tom: Philadelphia
Big E: Washington
Aaron: Washington
Josh: Washington