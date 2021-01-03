UPDATED STANDINGS THROUGH WEEK 16:

*****

Josh: 75-54-1

Mike: 75-54-1

Aaron: 74-55-1

Big E: 64-65-1

Tom: 58-71-1

*****

As we head into the final week of the regular season, there has been a change at the top of the standings! Mike and Josh are now tied on the mountaintop with Aaron the Brain one game back in second place. Big E has separated himself from Tom, who is mired in the basement. Is there time for him to dig himself out before the Super Bowl?

ATLANTA FALCONS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Mike: Tampa Bay

Tom: Atlanta

Big E: Tampa Bay

Aaron: Tampa Bay

Josh: Tampa Bay

DALLAS COWBOYS @ NEW YORK GIANTS

Mike: Dallas

Tom: New York

Big E: Dallas

Aaron: New York

Josh: Dallas

NEW YORK JETS @ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Mike: New York

Tom: New York

Big E: New York

Aaron: New England

Josh: New England

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ DETROIT LIONS

Mike: Minnesota

Tom: Minnesota

Big E: Minnesota

Aaron: Detroit

Josh: Minnesota

PITTSBURGH STEELERS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS

Mike: Cleveland

Tom: Pittsburgh

Big E: Pittsburgh

Aaron: Cleveland

Josh: Cleveland

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS

Mike: Baltimore

Tom: Baltimore

Big E: Baltimore

Aaron: Baltimore

Josh: Baltimore

MIAMI DOLPHINS @ BUFFALO BILLS

Mike: Miami

Tom: Miami

Big E: Miami

Aaron: Miami

Josh: Miami

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Mike: Indianapolis

Tom: Indianapolis

Big E: Indianapolis

Aaron: Indianapolis

Josh: Indianapolis

TENNESSEE TITANS @ HOUSTON TEXANS

Mike: Tennessee

Tom: Tennessee

Big E: Tennessee

Aaron: Tennessee

Josh: Tennessee

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Mike: Kansas City

Tom: Kansas City

Big E: Los Angeles

Aaron: Los Angeles

Josh: Kansas City

GREEN BAY PACKERS @ CHICAGO BEARS

Mike: Chicago

Tom: Green Bay

Big E: Green Bay

Aaron: Green Bay

Josh: Green Bay

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS

Mike: Carolina

Tom: Carolina

Big E: Carolina

Aaron: New Orleans

Josh: New Orleans

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ SAN FRANCISCO

Mike: San Francisco

Tom: Seattle

Big E: Seattle

Aaron: Seattle

Josh: Seattle

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS

Mike: Los Angeles

Tom: Arizona

Big E: Los Angeles

Aaron: Arizona

Josh: Arizona

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ DENVER BRONCOS

Mike: Denver

Tom: Las Vegas

Big E: Denver

Aaron: Las Vegas

Josh: Las Vegas

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mike: Washington

Tom: Philadelphia

Big E: Washington

Aaron: Washington

Josh: Washington