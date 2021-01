Josh is back for a quick show sharing where he is mentally after the Dolphins 2020 season comes to an abrupt and very ugly end in Buffalo. He shares why he remains hopeful in spite of an ugly end of the season.



PLEASE NOTE: The YT video freezes up for a few minutes in the middle, but comes back. Audio is unaffected.

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE