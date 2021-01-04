Off the heels of an embarrassing loss against the Buffalo Bills, this Miami Dolphins team heads into the offseason slightly earlier than they may have wanted.

Finishing the 2020 season with a 10-6 record at this moment may seem disappointing due to us missing the playoffs, but if you talked to Dolphins fans everywhere this time LAST year, we would have been ecstatic over a 10-6 record. Dolphin fans have been craving a winner in South Florida ever since the days of Marino, and rightfully so. We have been deprived of sustained success for what seems like generations. Should you be upset over this loss? Yes, absolutely. But if you take a step back and look at how far this team has come, you should applaud them. Not only have they exceeded expectations, but they are loaded with premium assets heading into the offseason.

Equipped with approximately 40 mil in cap space, the Fins could make a run for potential free agents such as WR’s Allen Robinson, Juju Smith-Schuster, or Curtis Samuel. They could also add talented playmakers through the 2021 NFL Draft, which is loaded with talent at positions of need for Miami such as WR, RB, LB, and S. With two first-round picks (one in the top 5), and two second-round picks, we are still in prime position to infuse premium talent to our young roster.

So please, Dolphin fans, don’t fret. This loss definitely hurts. I think I speak for everyone when I say we wanted to be in the playoffs this year. This 2020 squad deserves it.

Let’s stand behind Coach Flores because, for the first time in many years, we finally have a stable leader for our franchise. Let’s stand behind Tua Tagovailoa because he has shown why he is our franchise QB even through a challenging rookie year. And let’s stand behind this 2020 Dolphins team because they’ve played their hearts out. Our future is still bright. And I, for one, am looking forward to what this team can do after this offseason. Fins Up