Per Adam Schefter of ESPN the Miami Dolphins and Chan Gailey have parted ways. CLICK HERE for article. The Miami Dolphins finished the 2020 regular season finished 22nd in total offense. Brian Flores will now have to hire his 3rd offensive coordinator in 3 years as being the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins organization has not confirmed this report yet or made an official announcement on the matter.

UPDATE 2:35 pm: There is some question to the validity of the report and if Chan has been let go by the organization. Once we get confirmation if he has been fired or not we will update this article.

UPDATE 2:45 pm: Per Orlando Alzugaray of ONSIDE Radio in South Florida; Chan Gailey has not been fired by the Miami Dolphins.

UPDATE 2:51 pm: Chan Gailey NOT fired, ESPN has posted a full retraction of the article.

Here is full ESPN statement on Gailey report: "ESPN published an incorrect story on Monday involving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. The story has been removed from https://t.co/Neq3HfP9fp, and replaced with this correction. The story was also mentioned on… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 4, 2021

More on this story as it develops.